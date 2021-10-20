Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall (29) sacks Georgia State Panthers quarterback Darren Grainger (3) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Auburn Tigers defeated Georgia State Panthers 34-24.

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Georgia State Panthers (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is favored by 10.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 60.5 points.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Texas State

Favorite Spread Total Georgia State -10.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.

Texas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 10.3 points higher than the combined 50.2 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 70 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .

The 60.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 57.3 average total in Bobcats games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia State is 3-3-0 this year.

This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities (five times in six games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 11.1 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Bobcats give up (34.8).

The Panthers rack up 41.1 fewer yards per game (370.2), than the Bobcats allow per outing (411.3).

Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 411.3 yards.

The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Bobcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Bobcats average 8.7 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Panthers surrender (35.2).

The Bobcats rack up 69.1 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Panthers give up (419.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).

