Georgia State vs. Texas State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers heavily favor the Georgia State Panthers (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they host the Texas State Bobcats (2-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Center Parc Stadium. Georgia State is favored by 10.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 60.5 points.
Odds for Georgia State vs. Texas State
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Texas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in three of six games this season.
- Saturday's total is 10.3 points higher than the combined 50.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 70 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Panthers games this season is 56.8, 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 60.5 .
- The 60.5 over/under in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 57.3 average total in Bobcats games this season.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia State is 3-3-0 this year.
- This season, the Panthers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total in 83.3% of its opportunities (five times in six games with a set point total).
- The Panthers score 11.1 fewer points per game (23.7) than the Bobcats give up (34.8).
- The Panthers rack up 41.1 fewer yards per game (370.2), than the Bobcats allow per outing (411.3).
- Georgia State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 411.3 yards.
- The Panthers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 10 takeaways .
Texas State Stats and Trends
- Texas State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- This year, the Bobcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 10.5 points or more.
- Texas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Bobcats average 8.7 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Panthers surrender (35.2).
- The Bobcats rack up 69.1 fewer yards per game (350.7) than the Panthers give up (419.8).
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (6).
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|Texas State
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
26.5
35.2
Avg. Points Allowed
34.8
370.2
Avg. Total Yards
350.7
419.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
411.3
9
Giveaways
13
6
Takeaways
10