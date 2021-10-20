Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are 9.5-point favorites as they aim to continue their five-game winning streak in a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The over/under is set at 49.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Packers vs. Washington
Over/under insights
- Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just twice this season.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 2.3 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the 53.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
- The average total in Packers games this season is 48.2, 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.
- In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Packers stats and trends
- Green Bay is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9.5 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Packers score 24.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Football Team allow per contest (31.0).
- The Packers collect 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5) than the Football Team give up per outing (423.0).
- The Packers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Football Team have forced (7).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with Washington.
Washington stats and trends
- Washington has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Football Team average 22.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Packers allow.
- When Washington scores more than 22.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Football Team rack up 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow (315.0).
- Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 315.0 yards.
- This season the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 9.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- Packers home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).
- Football Team away games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).
Powered by Data Skrive.