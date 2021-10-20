Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur celebrates with his team after a touchdown during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 17m 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, Ill. The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears 24-14. Packers18 22

The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are 9.5-point favorites as they aim to continue their five-game winning streak in a matchup against the Washington Football Team (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The over/under is set at 49.

Odds for Packers vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Green Bay has combined with its opponents to score more than 49 points just twice this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in four of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 2.3 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 4.7 points lower than the 53.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Packers games this season is 48.2, 0.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.3 points, 2.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Packers score 24.0 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Football Team allow per contest (31.0).

The Packers collect 79.5 fewer yards per game (343.5) than the Football Team give up per outing (423.0).

The Packers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Football Team have forced (7).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has one win against the spread in six games this year.

Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this season (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Football Team average 22.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Packers allow.

When Washington scores more than 22.7 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Football Team rack up 21.2 more yards per game (336.2) than the Packers allow (315.0).

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 315.0 yards.

This season the Football Team have turned the ball over nine times, while the Packers have forced 9 turnovers.

Home and road insights

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 9.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Packers home games this season average 47.5 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49).

Football Team away games this season average 46.5 total points, 2.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

