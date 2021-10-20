Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Calvin Turner Jr. (7) attempts to catch in the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Mexico State Aggies (1-6) are big 18-point underdogs on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-4). The over/under is 59.5 for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Hawaii vs. New Mexico State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -18 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Hawaii and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only two times this season.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 59.5 points in four of seven chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.3 points per game, 10.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is nine points lower than the 68.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Rainbow Warriors and their opponents have scored an average of 64.2 points per game in 2021, 4.7 more than Sunday's total.

The 56.6 PPG average total in Aggies games this season is 2.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Hawaii's games this year have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rainbow Warriors score 26.3 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Aggies give up per matchup (37.1).

Hawaii is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 37.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors average 47.1 fewer yards per game (414), than the Aggies give up per outing (461.1).

In games that Hawaii picks up over 461.1 yards, the team is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over five more times (17 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Hawaii at SISportsbook.

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, New Mexico State is 5-2-0 this season.

So far this season, the Aggies have been installed as underdogs by an 18-point margin or more four times and are 4-0 ATS in those games.

New Mexico State's games this season have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).

This year the Aggies score 8.4 fewer points per game (23) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (31.4).

The Aggies collect 75.1 fewer yards per game (367.9) than the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup (443).

The Aggies have 11 giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 16 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats