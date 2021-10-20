Oct 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Cougars running back Alton McCaskill (22) reacts to scoring a touchdown against Tulane Green Wave safety Macon Clark (37) during the second half at Yulman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Houston Cougars (5-1, 0-0 AAC) when they host the East Carolina Pirates (3-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between AAC opponents at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. Houston is favored by 13.5 points. The point total for the contest is set at 58.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Houston vs. East Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Houston -13.5 58

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have scored at least 58 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

So far this season, 50% of East Carolina's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 58.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.7, is 8.7 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points more than the 44.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cougars games have an average total of 54.7 points this season, 3.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 58-point over/under for this game is 2.4 points below the 60.4 points per game average total in Pirates games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Houston is 4-2-0 this year.

This season, the Cougars have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of six set point totals (66.7%).

The Cougars put up 9.2 more points per game (37.2) than the Pirates surrender (28).

Houston is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28 points.

The Cougars collect 77.3 fewer yards per game (381.7) than the Pirates give up per contest (459).

The Cougars have six giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 13 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Houston at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

East Carolina's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year the Pirates rack up 13.3 more points per game (29.5) than the Cougars give up (16.2).

East Carolina is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Pirates average 163.3 more yards per game (427.8) than the Cougars allow (264.5).

East Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 264.5 yards.

The Pirates have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Cougars.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats