The Iowa State Cyclones (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) are 7-point favorites at home at Jack Trice Stadium against the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-0, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both squads have stout rush defenses, with the Cyclones 14th against the run in the nation, and the Cowboys 15th defending the running game. The point total is 47 for the game.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -7 47

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in four of five games (80%) this season.

Oklahoma State's games have gone over 47 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's total is 13.2 points lower than the two team's combined 60.2 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 35.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cyclones games this season feature an average total of 50.4 points, a number 3.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 5.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Cyclones have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Iowa State has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones rack up 14.2 more points per game (33.7) than the Cowboys allow (19.5).

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.5 points.

The Cyclones collect 130.8 more yards per game (438) than the Cowboys allow per contest (307.2).

Iowa State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team amasses over 307.2 yards.

The Cyclones have six giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have eight takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 4-1-0 this year.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year the Cowboys rack up 10.2 more points per game (26.5) than the Cyclones surrender (16.3).

Oklahoma State is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Cowboys collect 383.7 yards per game, 133 more yards than the 250.7 the Cyclones give up.

When Oklahoma State churns out over 250.7 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over two more times (9 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Season Stats