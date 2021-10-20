Publish date:
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Tennessee Titans (4-2). The contest has a 56.5-point over/under.
Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in five of seven games this season.
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.
- The 56.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.
- Chiefs games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 6.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Chiefs stats and trends
- Thus far this year Kansas City has two wins against the spread.
- The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).
- The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the Titans give up per outing (26.8).
- Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.8 points.
- The Chiefs average 431.7 yards per game, 47.7 more yards than the 384.0 the Titans give up per outing.
- Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 384.0 yards.
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).
Titans stats and trends
- In Tennessee's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Titans have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.
- Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Titans rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).
- Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29.3 points.
- The Titans rack up 384.7 yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than the 410.5 the Chiefs give up.
- In games that Tennessee totals over 410.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- At home this year, Tennessee has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
- In three home games this year, Tennessee has hit the over once.
- The average total in Titans home games this season is 51.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (56.5).
- Kansas City is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- Away from home, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
- This year, in three away games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.
- Chiefs away games this season average 53.7 total points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56.5).
