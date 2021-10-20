Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) and tight end Blake Bell (81) ready for the snap against the Buffalo Bills during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-5.5) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Tennessee Titans (4-2). The contest has a 56.5-point over/under.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 2.0 points lower than the two team's combined 58.5 points per game average.

The 56.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 56.5 over/under in this contest.

Chiefs games have an average total of 54.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.3 points, 6.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chiefs stats and trends

Thus far this year Kansas City has two wins against the spread.

The Chiefs have been favored by 5.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas City's games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of its opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

The Chiefs rack up 30.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the Titans give up per outing (26.8).

Kansas City is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.8 points.

The Chiefs average 431.7 yards per game, 47.7 more yards than the 384.0 the Titans give up per outing.

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 384.0 yards.

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Titans have forced (5).

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Titans have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Titans rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (27.7) than the Chiefs surrender (29.3).

Tennessee is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Titans rack up 384.7 yards per game, 25.8 fewer yards than the 410.5 the Chiefs give up.

In games that Tennessee totals over 410.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Titans have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Chiefs' takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Tennessee has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three home games this year, Tennessee has hit the over once.

The average total in Titans home games this season is 51.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (56.5).

Kansas City is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

Away from home, the Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in three away games, Kansas City has hit the over twice.

Chiefs away games this season average 53.7 total points, 2.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under (56.5).

