Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes wide receiver Keshunn Abram (80) dives from a pass from quarterback Dustin Crum (not pictured) during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

MAC foes square off when the Kent State Golden Flashes (3-4, 0-0 MAC) visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-6, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Peden Stadium. Kent State is favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 66.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for Kent State vs. Ohio

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -5.5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Kent State's games this season have gone over 66.5 points three of seven times.

Ohio's games have yet to go over 66.5 points this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.7 points per game, 17.8 less than the total in this contest.

The 65 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.5 fewer than the 66.5 over/under in this contest.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 64.9 points this season, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.7 points, 12.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

So far this season Kent State has two wins against the spread.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Golden Flashes rack up just 2.3 fewer points per game (28.4) than the Bobcats give up (30.7).

When Kent State records more than 30.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Golden Flashes average 449.6 yards per game, 31.2 more yards than the 418.4 the Bobcats give up per matchup.

Kent State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 418.4 yards.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bobcats have forced (6).

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in three chances).

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bobcats average 20.3 points per game, 14.0 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up (34.3).

The Bobcats collect 346.3 yards per game, 130.6 fewer yards than the 476.9 the Golden Flashes allow.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over eight times, eight fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (16).

