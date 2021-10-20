Publish date:
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4). The over/under is 49.5 for this matchup.
Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles
Over/under insights
- Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of six games this season.
- Philadelphia's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 49.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 2.0 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Raiders stats and trends
- Against the spread, Las Vegas is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Raiders have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).
- When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Raiders rack up 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per contest (345.3).
- Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 345.3 yards.
- The Raiders have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have six takeaways.
Eagles stats and trends
- Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Eagles score 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders allow.
- When Philadelphia scores more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders give up per matchup (353.3).
- Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 353.3 yards.
- The Eagles have five giveaways this season, while the Raiders have seven takeaways.
Home and road insights
- Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.
- At home, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- In three home games this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.
- The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
- Philadelphia is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.
- This year, in three road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.
- Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
