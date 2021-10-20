Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 24, 2021 against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4). The over/under is 49.5 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Raiders vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Las Vegas and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 49.5 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.2 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Raiders games this season is 47.5, 2.0 points fewer than Sunday's total of 49.5.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 50.2 points, 0.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 3-3-0 this season.

The Raiders have been favored by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Raiders average just 0.8 fewer points per game (24.5) than the Eagles give up (25.3).

When Las Vegas puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Raiders rack up 39.9 more yards per game (385.2) than the Eagles give up per contest (345.3).

Las Vegas is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 345.3 yards.

The Raiders have four giveaways this season, while the Eagles have six takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Las Vegas' matchup with the Eagles.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Philadelphia's games this season have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Eagles score 22.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Raiders allow.

When Philadelphia scores more than 24.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up just 7.3 fewer yards per game (346.0) than the Raiders give up per matchup (353.3).

Philadelphia is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals more than 353.3 yards.

The Eagles have five giveaways this season, while the Raiders have seven takeaways.

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Raiders are winless ATS (0-2) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

In three home games this year, Las Vegas has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Raiders home games this season is 47.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Philadelphia is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, on the road.

This year, in three road games, Philadelphia has gone over the total once.

Eagles away games this season average 48.7 total points, 0.8 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.