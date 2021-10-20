Sep 24, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange Syracuse Orange running back Cooper Lutz (24) makes a tackle on Liberty Flames wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) on a punt return in the fourth quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The North Texas Mean Green (1-5) and the 19th-ranked rushing attack will take on the Liberty Flames (5-2) and the 23rd-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Flames are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the outing. The point total is set at 60.5.

Odds for Liberty vs. North Texas

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -21.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Liberty has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points just once this year.

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 56.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 8.8 points above the 51.7 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Flames games have an average total of 55.5 points this season, five fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 60.5-point total for this game is 6.2 points below the 66.7 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

In Liberty's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Flames have been favored by 21.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Flames score just 0.7 fewer points per game (34.3) than the Mean Green allow (35).

When Liberty records more than 35 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Flames rack up 436.3 yards per game, just 3.3 more than the 433 the Mean Green allow per matchup.

When Liberty amasses over 433 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Flames have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Mean Green have forced (11).

North Texas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year North Texas has two wins against the spread.

The Mean Green have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.

North Texas' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Mean Green put up 22.5 points per game, 5.8 more than the Flames allow (16.7).

When North Texas scores more than 16.7 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Mean Green collect 134.7 more yards per game (415) than the Flames give up per outing (280.3).

When North Texas amasses over 280.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats