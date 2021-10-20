Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) makes a touchdown catch over New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Lar

The Detroit Lions (0-6) take a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 10.5-point favorite in the game.

Odds for Rams vs. Lions

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Rams rack up 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per contest the Lions allow.

Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Rams average only 16.5 more yards per game (401.0), than the Lions give up per contest (384.5).

Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 384.5 yards.

The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Lions put up 18.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Rams surrender (21.2).

The Lions collect 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams give up per contest (367.0).

This season the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.

Los Angeles has hit the over in all three home games this season.

Detroit is 0-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.

This season, in three road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.

