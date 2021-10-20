Publish date:
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Detroit Lions (0-6) take a six-game losing streak into a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (5-1) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 10.5-point favorite in the game.
Odds for Rams vs. Lions
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has four wins against the spread in six games this season.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Rams rack up 29.8 points per game, comparable to the 28.7 per contest the Lions allow.
- Los Angeles is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.7 points.
- The Rams average only 16.5 more yards per game (401.0), than the Lions give up per contest (384.5).
- Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team churns out more than 384.5 yards.
- The Rams have seven giveaways this season, while the Lions have seven takeaways.
Lions stats and trends
- In Detroit's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Lions have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Detroit's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Lions put up 18.2 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Rams surrender (21.2).
- The Lions collect 46.0 fewer yards per game (321.0) than the Rams give up per contest (367.0).
- This season the Lions have eight turnovers, two fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).
Home and road insights
- Los Angeles has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-1 overall there, this season.
- Los Angeles has hit the over in all three home games this season.
- Detroit is 0-3 overall, with just one win against the spread, away from home.
- This season, in three road games, Detroit has gone over the total once.
