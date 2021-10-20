Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Ben Wooldridge throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3538

Oddsmakers massively favor the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Centennial Bank Stadium. Louisiana is favored by 18 points. The over/under is set at 70 points for the outing.

Odds for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -18 70

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 70 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 70 points in four of five chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 60.5 points per game, 9.5 less than the total in this contest.

The 67.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.1 fewer than the 70 over/under in this contest.

Ragin' Cajuns games have an average total of 57.2 points this season, 12.8 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 65.7 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 4.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 18 points or more (in two chances).

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 30.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer than the Red Wolves surrender per matchup (46.7).

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 179.0 fewer yards per game (405.0) than the Red Wolves allow per outing (584.0).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns have five turnovers, three fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has covered the spread two times this year.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 18 points or more.

Arkansas State has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this season (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves rack up 8.8 more points per game (30.0) than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender (21.2).

Arkansas State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it records more than 21.2 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 63.3 more yards per game (437.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (374.5).

In games that Arkansas State amasses over 374.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 11 times this season, four more turnovers than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (7).

Season Stats