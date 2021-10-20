Publish date:
Louisville vs. Boston College College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 57.
Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisville
-6.5
57
Over/Under Insights
- Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.
- Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 6.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Cardinals games this season is 64.8, 7.8 points above Saturday's total of 57.
- The 57 total in this game is 3.5 points above the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.
Louisville Stats and Trends
- Louisville has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Cardinals put up 32.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (19.5).
- When Louisville scores more than 19.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Cardinals average 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles give up per matchup (328.8).
- When Louisville churns out over 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Cardinals have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .
Boston College Stats and Trends
- In Boston College's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Boston College's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Eagles average 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 the Cardinals give up.
- Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.2 points.
- The Eagles rack up 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up per contest (449.3).
- Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 449.3 yards.
- This year the Eagles have turned the ball over eight times, while the Cardinals have forced 8 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Louisville
|Stats
|Boston College
32.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
29.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
452.8
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
449.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
328.8
7
Giveaways
8
8
Takeaways
7