The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) are 6.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Louisville Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Cardinal Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 57.

Odds for Louisville vs. Boston College

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -6.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Louisville has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in three of five games this season.

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.1, is 6.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 48.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.3 fewer than the 57 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 64.8, 7.8 points above Saturday's total of 57.

The 57 total in this game is 3.5 points above the 53.5 average total in Eagles games this season.

Louisville Stats and Trends

Louisville has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Cardinals are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Louisville's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Cardinals put up 32.3 points per game, 12.8 more than the Eagles allow per matchup (19.5).

When Louisville scores more than 19.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cardinals average 124 more yards per game (452.8) than the Eagles give up per matchup (328.8).

When Louisville churns out over 328.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Cardinals have seven giveaways this season, while the Eagles have seven takeaways .

Boston College Stats and Trends

In Boston College's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Boston College's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Eagles average 30.8 points per game, comparable to the 29.2 the Cardinals give up.

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 29.2 points.

The Eagles rack up 63.5 fewer yards per game (385.8) than the Cardinals give up per contest (449.3).

Boston College is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals over 449.3 yards.

This year the Eagles have turned the ball over eight times, while the Cardinals have forced 8 turnovers.

Season Stats