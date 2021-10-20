October 20, 2021
Michigan vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 9, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara (12) hugs head coach Jim Harbaugh after a 32-29 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 23.5-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. The game has a 51-point over/under.

Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern

Michigan vs Northwestern Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Michigan

-23.5

51

Over/Under Insights

  • Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in four of six games this season.
  • In 50% of Northwestern's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.3, is 9.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 39.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
  • In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Michigan has five wins against the spread in six games this season.
  • The Wolverines have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
  • The Wolverines put up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (23.8).
  • Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.8 points.
  • The Wolverines collect 29.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (410.8).
  • Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 410.8 yards.
  • This year, the Wolverines have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (9).
  • So far this season Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
  • Northwestern's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Wildcats put up 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines surrender (15.5).
  • Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.5 points.
  • The Wildcats rack up 63.0 more yards per game (373.0) than the Wolverines allow per outing (310.0).
  • Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up more than 310.0 yards.
  • The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Wolverines have forced (8).
Season Stats

MichiganStatsNorthwestern

38.5

Avg. Points Scored

21.8

15.5

Avg. Points Allowed

23.8

440.5

Avg. Total Yards

373.0

310.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

410.8

2

Giveaways

9

8

Takeaways

9