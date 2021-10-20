Publish date:
Michigan vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 23.5-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium. The game has a 51-point over/under.
Odds for Michigan vs. Northwestern
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-23.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points in four of six games this season.
- In 50% of Northwestern's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.3, is 9.3 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.3 points per game, 11.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Wolverines games this season is 52.2, 1.2 points more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 47.5 points, 3.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has five wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Michigan's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Wolverines put up 38.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (23.8).
- Michigan is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.8 points.
- The Wolverines collect 29.7 more yards per game (440.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (410.8).
- Michigan is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses over 410.8 yards.
- This year, the Wolverines have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (9).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- So far this season Northwestern has two wins against the spread.
- Northwestern's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).
- This year the Wildcats put up 6.3 more points per game (21.8) than the Wolverines surrender (15.5).
- Northwestern is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.5 points.
- The Wildcats rack up 63.0 more yards per game (373.0) than the Wolverines allow per outing (310.0).
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up more than 310.0 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Wolverines have forced (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Northwestern
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.8
15.5
Avg. Points Allowed
23.8
440.5
Avg. Total Yards
373.0
310.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
410.8
2
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
9