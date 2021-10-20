Sep 11, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies defensive back Chamarri Conner (right) tackles Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (1-7) are facing tough odds as 15.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4). The game has a 56-point over/under.

Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Middle Tennessee -15.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points just two times this year.

UConn's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

Friday's total is 12.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.

The 66.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.3 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.

Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 56 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 53.7 average total in Huskies games this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

Middle Tennessee has covered the spread once this season.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Blue Raiders rack up 27.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Huskies give up per outing (35.0).

Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 35.0 points.

The Blue Raiders collect 104.5 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Huskies give up per contest (433.0).

This year, the Blue Raiders have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).

UConn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UConn is 4-3-0 this year.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Huskies score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Blue Raiders give up (31.3).

The Huskies collect 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (435.0).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats