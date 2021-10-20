Publish date:
Middle Tennessee vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UConn Huskies (1-7) are facing tough odds as 15.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Friday, October 22, 2021 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-4). The game has a 56-point over/under.
Odds for Middle Tennessee vs. UConn
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Middle Tennessee
-15.5
56
Over/Under Insights
- Middle Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 56 points just two times this year.
- UConn's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.
- Friday's total is 12.2 points higher than the combined 43.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 66.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 10.3 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- Blue Raiders games this season feature an average total of 58.8 points, a number 2.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.
- The 56 total in this game is 2.3 points higher than the 53.7 average total in Huskies games this season.
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Middle Tennessee has covered the spread once this season.
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).
- The Blue Raiders rack up 27.2 points per game, 7.8 fewer than the Huskies give up per outing (35.0).
- Middle Tennessee is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 35.0 points.
- The Blue Raiders collect 104.5 fewer yards per game (328.5) than the Huskies give up per contest (433.0).
- This year, the Blue Raiders have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (10).
UConn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UConn is 4-3-0 this year.
- The Huskies have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Huskies score 14.7 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Blue Raiders give up (31.3).
- The Huskies collect 156.2 fewer yards per game (278.8) than the Blue Raiders give up per matchup (435.0).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 13 times, four fewer times than the Blue Raiders have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Middle Tennessee
|Stats
|UConn
27.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.6
31.3
Avg. Points Allowed
35.0
328.5
Avg. Total Yards
278.8
435.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.0
7
Giveaways
13
17
Takeaways
10