Minnesota vs. Maryland College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point favorites when they host the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Minnesota
-5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points only two times this year.
- In 50% of Maryland's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 5.3 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.5, two points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .
- The 54.5-point over/under for this game is six points below the 60.5 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).
- The Golden Gophers put up 25.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Terrapins allow per matchup (29).
- Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29 points.
- The Golden Gophers collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Terrapins give up per matchup (381.7).
- Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 381.7 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Terrapins.
Maryland Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Maryland is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Terrapins have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Maryland's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This season the Terrapins put up 9.8 more points per game (30) than the Golden Gophers surrender (20.2).
- When Maryland puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Terrapins collect 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers give up (319.3).
- When Maryland piles up over 319.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
- This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Minnesota
|Stats
|Maryland
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
30
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
29
344.5
Avg. Total Yards
447.2
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381.7
7
Giveaways
12
9
Takeaways
7