The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 5-point favorites when they host the Maryland Terrapins (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. A 54.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Maryland

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Minnesota -5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota and its opponents have scored at least 54.5 points only two times this year.

In 50% of Maryland's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Saturday's over/under is 0.8 points lower than the two team's combined 55.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 5.3 points more than the 49.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Golden Gophers games this season is 52.5, two points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 54.5 .

The 54.5-point over/under for this game is six points below the 60.5 points per game average total in Terrapins games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers put up 25.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the Terrapins allow per matchup (29).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 29 points.

The Golden Gophers collect 37.2 fewer yards per game (344.5) than the Terrapins give up per matchup (381.7).

Minnesota is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 381.7 yards.

The Golden Gophers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Terrapins.

Maryland Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Maryland is 3-3-0 this year.

The Terrapins have been underdogs by 5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over three times in six opportunities (50%).

This season the Terrapins put up 9.8 more points per game (30) than the Golden Gophers surrender (20.2).

When Maryland puts up more than 20.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Terrapins collect 127.9 more yards per game (447.2) than the Golden Gophers give up (319.3).

When Maryland piles up over 319.3 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Terrapins have turned the ball over 12 times, three more than the Golden Gophers' takeaways (9).

Season Stats