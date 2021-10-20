Oct 16, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) throws a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

SEC rivals square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mississippi State is favored by 20.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 51 points.

Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -20.5 51

Over/Under Insights

Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 51 points four of six times.

So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.

The two teams combine to average 39 points per game, 12 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 12 more than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

This season, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.

Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Bulldogs rack up 24.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Commodores allow per outing (34).

The Bulldogs average 407 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Commodores give up per matchup.

When Mississippi State piles up over 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 10 takeaways .

Vanderbilt Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has covered the spread twice this year.

This year, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Commodores average 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs give up (29).

The Commodores average 310.9 yards per game, 44.6 fewer yards than the 355.5 the Bulldogs allow.

When Vanderbilt amasses more than 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats