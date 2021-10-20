Publish date:
Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
SEC rivals square off when the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-0 SEC) visit the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-5, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mississippi State is favored by 20.5 points. The contest has an over/under of 51 points.
Odds for Mississippi State vs. Vanderbilt
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mississippi State
-20.5
51
Over/Under Insights
- Mississippi State's games this season have gone over 51 points four of six times.
- So far this season, 50% of Vanderbilt's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.
- The two teams combine to average 39 points per game, 12 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 63 points per game, 12 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games this season feature an average total of 55.3 points, a number 4.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Commodores have averaged a total of 52.7 points, 1.7 more than the set total in this contest.
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- This season, the Bulldogs are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 20.5 points or more.
- Mississippi State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- The Bulldogs rack up 24.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Commodores allow per outing (34).
- The Bulldogs average 407 yards per game, 42.9 fewer yards than the 449.9 the Commodores give up per matchup.
- When Mississippi State piles up over 449.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have 10 giveaways this season, while the Commodores have 10 takeaways .
Vanderbilt Stats and Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered the spread twice this year.
- This year, the Commodores are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- Vanderbilt has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).
- This year the Commodores average 14.7 fewer points per game (14.3) than the Bulldogs give up (29).
- The Commodores average 310.9 yards per game, 44.6 fewer yards than the 355.5 the Bulldogs allow.
- When Vanderbilt amasses more than 355.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Mississippi State
|Stats
|Vanderbilt
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
14.3
29
Avg. Points Allowed
34
407
Avg. Total Yards
310.9
355.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
449.9
10
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
10