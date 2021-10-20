The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

Oddsmakers give the No. 18 NC State Wolf Pack (5-1, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they visit the Miami Hurricanes (2-4, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between ACC foes at Hard Rock Stadium. NC State is favored by 3 points. The total for this game has been set at 51.5 points.

Odds for NC State vs. Miami

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total NC State -3 51.5

Over/Under Insights

NC State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points only twice this season.

In 83.3% of Miami's games this season (5/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.5.

Saturday's over/under is 13.1 points lower than the two team's combined 64.6 points per game average.

The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have scored an average of 52.5 points per game in 2021, 1.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 59.3 PPG average total in Hurricanes games this season is 7.8 points more than this game's over/under.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Wolf Pack have an ATS record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

NC State's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Wolf Pack put up just 2.3 more points per game (32.3) than the Hurricanes give up (30.0).

When NC State scores more than 30.0 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 40.0 more yards per game (425.0) than the Hurricanes give up per contest (385.0).

In games that NC State picks up over 385.0 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Wolf Pack have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (5).

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Hurricanes have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Miami's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Hurricanes average 18.0 more points per game (32.3) than the Wolf Pack give up (14.3).

Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team records more than 14.3 points.

The Hurricanes average 140.8 more yards per game (435.5) than the Wolf Pack allow (294.7).

Miami is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team picks up over 294.7 yards.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Wolf Pack have forced (8).

Season Stats