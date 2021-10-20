Publish date:
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
AFC East opponents meet when the New England Patriots (2-4) host the New York Jets (1-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. New England is favored by 7.5 points. A 42.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Patriots vs. Jets
Over/under insights
- New England and its opponents have combined for 42.5 points only two times this year.
- New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.
- Sunday's over/under is 8.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 45.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.9 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.8, 2.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.
- The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
Patriots stats and trends
- So far this season New England has two wins against the spread.
- The Patriots have been favored by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- New England's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Patriots score 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets give up (24.2).
- New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.
- The Patriots collect 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3) than the Jets give up per contest (372.8).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).
Jets stats and trends
- So far this season New York has one win against the spread.
- The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
- New York's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year the Jets put up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots allow (21.2).
- The Jets collect 267.0 yards per game, 92.2 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Patriots give up.
- The Jets have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Home and road insights
- New England has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.
- This year, in four home games, New England has hit the over once.
- Patriots home games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).
- New York is 0-3 overall, and winless against the spread, on the road.
- New York has hit the over once in three away games this season.
- Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
