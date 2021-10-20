Oct 17, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

AFC East opponents meet when the New England Patriots (2-4) host the New York Jets (1-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. New England is favored by 7.5 points. A 42.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined for 42.5 points only two times this year.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 42.5 points in two games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 8.3 points higher than the combined 34.2 PPG average of the two teams.

The 45.4 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.9 more than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Patriots games this season is 44.8, 2.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

So far this season New England has two wins against the spread.

The Patriots have been favored by 7.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New England's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Patriots score 3.4 fewer points per game (20.8) than the Jets give up (24.2).

New England is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.2 points.

The Patriots collect 50.5 fewer yards per game (322.3) than the Jets give up per contest (372.8).

The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Jets have forced (4).

Jets stats and trends

So far this season New York has one win against the spread.

The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year the Jets put up 7.8 fewer points per game (13.4) than the Patriots allow (21.2).

The Jets collect 267.0 yards per game, 92.2 fewer yards than the 359.2 the Patriots give up.

The Jets have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Patriots have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Home and road insights

New England has one win against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, at home this year.

This year, in four home games, New England has hit the over once.

Patriots home games this season average 46.8 total points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

New York is 0-3 overall, and winless against the spread, on the road.

New York has hit the over once in three away games this season.

Jets away games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

