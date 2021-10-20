Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are 5.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4). The game has a 43.5-point over/under.

Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points only twice this year.

So far this season, 66.7% of Seattle's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 43.5.

Monday's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 48.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 0.5 points greater than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 7.2 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 3-2-0 this year.

The Saints have been favored by 5.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

This year, the Saints average just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks give up (24.8).

When New Orleans scores more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Saints average 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (433.2).

The Saints have five giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have six takeaways.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks rack up 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints give up (18.2).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.

The Seahawks rack up 344.0 yards per game, only 10.0 fewer than the 354.0 the Saints give up.

When Seattle totals more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Home and road insights

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more at home.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 53.5 points, 10.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.

This season, in three road games, New Orleans has hit the over once.

The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

