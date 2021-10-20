Publish date:
New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 7 Odds, Plays and Insights
The New Orleans Saints (3-2) are 5.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Monday, October 25, 2021 against the Seattle Seahawks (2-4). The game has a 43.5-point over/under.
Odds for Saints vs. Seahawks
Over/under insights
- New Orleans and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points only twice this year.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Seattle's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Monday's over/under of 43.5.
- Monday's over/under is 5.2 points lower than the two team's combined 48.7 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 0.5 points greater than the 43 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 1.1 points higher than Monday's over/under.
- The 43.5-point total for this game is 7.2 points below the 50.7 points per game average total in Seahawks games this season.
Saints stats and trends
- Against the spread, New Orleans is 3-2-0 this year.
- The Saints have been favored by 5.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- New Orleans' games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).
- This year, the Saints average just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks give up (24.8).
- When New Orleans scores more than 24.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Saints average 138.0 fewer yards per game (295.2) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (433.2).
- The Saints have five giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have six takeaways.
Seahawks stats and trends
- In Seattle's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Seahawks rack up 5.1 more points per game (23.3) than the Saints give up (18.2).
- Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 18.2 points.
- The Seahawks rack up 344.0 yards per game, only 10.0 fewer than the 354.0 the Saints give up.
- When Seattle totals more than 354.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 5.5-point underdogs or more at home.
- The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 53.5 points, 10.0 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
- New Orleans has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, away from home.
- This season, in three road games, New Orleans has hit the over once.
- The average point total in Saints away games this season is 43.8 points, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
