Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland
Before placing any wagers on Noah Fant's player prop bet markets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Fant's Denver Broncos (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
42.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Browns Odds
Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fant's 30 receptions (on 42 targets) have led to 273 receiving yards (45.5 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Fant has been the target of 19.2% (42 total) of his team's 219 passing attempts this season.
- Fant (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Fant's 115 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Browns are 72.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Fant caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.
- This week Fant will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (243.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Fant was targeted 11 times and picked up 97 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Fant has put up 163 yards over his last three games (54.3 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets.
Fant's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Noah Fant
42
19.2%
30
273
3
7
24.1%
Courtland Sutton
53
24.2%
33
471
2
7
24.1%
Tim Patrick
34
15.5%
25
344
3
5
17.2%
Melvin Gordon III
16
7.3%
13
119
0
1
3.4%
