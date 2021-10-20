Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) runs the ball as Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) defends in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Noah Fant's player prop bet markets for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Fant's Denver Broncos (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) hit the field in a Week 7 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 42.5 -112

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant's 30 receptions (on 42 targets) have led to 273 receiving yards (45.5 per game) and three touchdowns.

Fant has been the target of 19.2% (42 total) of his team's 219 passing attempts this season.

Fant (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.1% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Fant's 115 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Browns are 72.5 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Fant caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.

This week Fant will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense (243.7 yards allowed per game).

At 2.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Fant was targeted 11 times and picked up 97 yards on nine receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Fant has put up 163 yards over his last three games (54.3 per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes on 25 targets.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 42 19.2% 30 273 3 7 24.1% Courtland Sutton 53 24.2% 33 471 2 7 24.1% Tim Patrick 34 15.5% 25 344 3 5 17.2% Melvin Gordon III 16 7.3% 13 119 0 1 3.4%

