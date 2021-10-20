Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tyler Buchner (12) runs behind the block of tight end George Takacs (85) during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-3) will look to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 as a 7-point underdog. The point total for the game is set at 57.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. USC

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -7 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in three of six games this season.

USC has combined with its opponents to score more than 57.5 points in four of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.2, is 5.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 5.9 points more than the 51.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents score an average of 51.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 57.5 total in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 56.9 average total in Trojans games this season.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has three wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Fighting Irish have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Notre Dame's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Fighting Irish score 3.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Trojans allow (27.3).

Notre Dame is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.3 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 367.8 yards per game, only 14.4 fewer than the 382.2 the Trojans give up per matchup.

In games that Notre Dame totals more than 382.2 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Trojans.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Notre Dame at SISportsbook.

USC Stats and Trends

USC is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

USC has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this season (three times in six games with a set point total).

The Trojans put up 7.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Fighting Irish allow (24.3).

USC is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team notches more than 24.3 points.

The Trojans collect 86.9 more yards per game (448.2) than the Fighting Irish give up per contest (361.3).

In games that USC picks up more than 361.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This season the Trojans have 11 turnovers, three fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats