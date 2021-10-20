Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks the sideline during the third quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Maryland Terrapins At Ohio State Buckeyes

Big Ten rivals square off when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 20 points. The over/under is set at 60.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -20 60

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60 points in all six games this season.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in three of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 12.7 points greater than the 47.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 7.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Buckeyes have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Buckeyes score 48.5 points per game, 21.7 more than the Hoosiers surrender per matchup (26.8).

When Ohio State puts up more than 26.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers allow per outing.

When Ohio State piles up over 333.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).

Indiana Stats and Trends

Indiana has one win against the spread in six games this season.

Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

The Hoosiers average 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Buckeyes allow.

When Indiana puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hoosiers average 340.0 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 387.5 the Buckeyes allow.

This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (11).

Season Stats