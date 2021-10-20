Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Indiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Big Ten rivals square off when the No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) visit the Indiana Hoosiers (2-4, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. Ohio State is favored by 20 points. The over/under is set at 60.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio State
-20
60
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 60 points in all six games this season.
- Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in three of six games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 70.8 points per game, 10.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 12.7 points greater than the 47.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.4 points per game in 2021, 4.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 52.4 points, 7.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buckeyes have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 20 points or more.
- Ohio State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Buckeyes score 48.5 points per game, 21.7 more than the Hoosiers surrender per matchup (26.8).
- When Ohio State puts up more than 26.8 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 562.7 yards per game, 229.5 more yards than the 333.2 the Hoosiers allow per outing.
- When Ohio State piles up over 333.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (8).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.
Indiana Stats and Trends
- Indiana has one win against the spread in six games this season.
- Indiana's games this season have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).
- The Hoosiers average 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Buckeyes allow.
- When Indiana puts up more than 20.5 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Hoosiers average 340.0 yards per game, 47.5 fewer yards than the 387.5 the Buckeyes allow.
- This year the Hoosiers have turned the ball over 12 times, one more than the Buckeyes' takeaways (11).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Indiana
48.5
Avg. Points Scored
22.3
20.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.8
562.7
Avg. Total Yards
340.0
387.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
333.2
5
Giveaways
12
11
Takeaways
8