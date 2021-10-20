Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley after a touchdown during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Big 12 opponents meet when the No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0, 0-0 Big 12) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. Oklahoma is favored by 38.5 points. A total of 67.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -38.5 67.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points in five of seven games this season.

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.4, is 8.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 68.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.7 more than the 67.5 over/under in this contest.

Sooners games have an average total of 62.3 points this season, 5.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jayhawks have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has played seven games, with three wins against the spread.

The Sooners have been favored by 38.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the total in five out of seven opportunities (71.4%).

This year, the Sooners rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (42.7) than the Jayhawks surrender (43.3).

Oklahoma is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 43.3 points.

The Sooners average just 5.6 fewer yards per game (479.1) than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (484.7).

Oklahoma is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 484.7 yards.

The Sooners have seven giveaways this season, while the Jayhawks have seven takeaways .

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this season.

Kansas' games this season have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Jayhawks average 16.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Sooners allow (24.9).

The Jayhawks average 57.1 fewer yards per game (321.3) than the Sooners give up per outing (378.4).

In games that Kansas picks up more than 378.4 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jayhawks have six giveaways this season, while the Sooners have 11 takeaways .

Season Stats