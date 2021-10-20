Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 0-0 SEC) host the LSU Tigers (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between SEC rivals at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. LSU is a 9.5-point underdog. The total has been set at 75.5 points for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. LSU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ole Miss -9.5 75.5

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss and its opponents have scored at least 75.5 points just twice this season.

LSU's games have gone over 75.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 76.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 58.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 75.5 over/under in this contest.

The Rebels and their opponents score an average of 75 points per game, 0.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 59.8 points, 15.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Rebels have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in five opportunities (60%).

This year, the Rebels average 15.3 more points per game (43.7) than the Tigers give up (28.4).

When Ole Miss scores more than 28.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Rebels rack up 553 yards per game, 153.3 more yards than the 399.7 the Tigers give up per contest.

When Ole Miss piles up over 399.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Rebels have four giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 10 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ole Miss at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has three wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 9.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

LSU's games this year have gone over the point total three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Tigers score 32.4 points per game, comparable to the 30.2 the Rebels allow.

When LSU scores more than 30.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers collect 47.7 fewer yards per game (390.3) than the Rebels allow per outing (438).

LSU is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals more than 438 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over five times, four fewer times than the Rebels have forced turnovers (9).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats