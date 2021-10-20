Oct 9, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-0 Big Ten) are 23.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. The total has been set at 46.5 points for this game.

Odds for Penn State vs. Illinois

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -23.5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State and its opponents have combined to put up more than 46.5 points in three of six games this season.

So far this season, 42.9% of Illinois' games (3/7) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 46.5.

Saturday's total is 0.5 points higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 38.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Nittany Lions and their opponents have scored an average of 51.5 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Fighting Illini have averaged a total of 53.5 points, 7.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 23.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Nittany Lions rack up 3.7 more points per game (28.3) than the Fighting Illini allow (24.6).

Penn State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.6 points.

The Nittany Lions collect 398.3 yards per game, 29.6 fewer yards than the 427.9 the Fighting Illini give up per contest.

In games that Penn State piles up over 427.9 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Fighting Illini have forced (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois has three wins against the spread in seven games this season.

Illinois' games this year have hit the over two times in seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Fighting Illini put up 17.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the Nittany Lions give up (13.8).

When Illinois records more than 13.8 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini average 313.7 yards per game, just 1.0 more than the 312.7 the Nittany Lions allow.

Illinois is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 312.7 yards.

This year the Fighting Illini have six turnovers, four fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (10).

Season Stats