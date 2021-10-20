Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) and the third-ranked scoring offense will take on the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) and the second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the game. The over/under is set at 48.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3 48

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of six games this season.

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 20.8 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.

The 32.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 49.6 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 83.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in six games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 48.3 points per game, 35.8 more than the Tigers allow per outing (12.5).

When Pittsburgh puts up more than 12.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Panthers rack up 530.3 yards per game, 213.8 more yards than the 316.5 the Tigers give up per outing.

In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 316.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Tigers have forced (8).

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson is winless against the spread this season.

Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Tigers score 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Panthers surrender.

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 20 points.

The Tigers average only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up per matchup (319.3).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 319.3 yards.

This year the Tigers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (9).

