Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Clemson College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers (5-1, 0-0 ACC) and the third-ranked scoring offense will take on the Clemson Tigers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) and the second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Panthers are favored by 3 points in the game. The over/under is set at 48.
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Clemson
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pittsburgh
-3
48
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of six games this season.
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 20.8 points lower than the two team's combined 68.8 points per game average.
- The 32.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 48 total in this contest.
- The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 56.2 points per game in 2021, 8.2 more than Saturday's total.
- The 48-point over/under for this game is 1.6 points below the 49.6 points per game average total in Tigers games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh is 5-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have been favored by 3 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
- Pittsburgh has eclipsed the over/under in 83.3% of its opportunities this year (five times in six games with a set point total).
- The Panthers score 48.3 points per game, 35.8 more than the Tigers allow per outing (12.5).
- When Pittsburgh puts up more than 12.5 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Panthers rack up 530.3 yards per game, 213.8 more yards than the 316.5 the Tigers give up per outing.
- In games that Pittsburgh picks up more than 316.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Tigers have forced (8).
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson is winless against the spread this season.
- Clemson's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Tigers score 20.5 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Panthers surrender.
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team scores more than 20 points.
- The Tigers average only three more yards per game (322.3) than the Panthers give up per matchup (319.3).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 319.3 yards.
- This year the Tigers have six turnovers, three fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Clemson
48.3
Avg. Points Scored
20.5
20
Avg. Points Allowed
12.5
530.3
Avg. Total Yards
322.3
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.5
5
Giveaways
6
9
Takeaways
8