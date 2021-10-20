Oct 10, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks off the field after the Arizona Cardinals defeated the 49ers 17-10 at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is favored by 3.5 points. The point total is set at 44 for the contest.

Odds for 49ers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in three of five games this season.

In 66.7% of Indianapolis' games this season (4/6), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.6, is 2.6 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.6 points per game, 1.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 49.2, 5.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

The 46.1 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the 49ers are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The 49ers score just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts surrender (21.8).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.8 points.

The 49ers average only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2) than the Colts give up per contest (366.5).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 366.5 yards.

The 49ers have turned the ball over seven times this season, five fewer than the Colts have forced (12).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This year, the Colts have two ATS wins in three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Indianapolis' games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Colts rack up 23.2 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 the 49ers give up.

When Indianapolis records more than 23.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts average 367.5 yards per game, 37.7 more yards than the 329.8 the 49ers give up.

In games that Indianapolis totals more than 329.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (2).

Home and road insights

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1).

The average point total in 49ers home games this season is 51.3 points, 7.3 more than this contest's over/under (44).

Indianapolis is 1-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three road games this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total twice.

This season, Colts away games average 45.0 points, 1.0 more than this outing's over/under (44).

