The San Jose State Spartans (3-4, 0-0 MWC) are 5-point favorites when they visit the UNLV Rebels (0-6, 0-0 MWC) in conference action on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. The over/under is set at 46.5 points for the game.

Odds for San Jose State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -5 46.5

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points only two times this year.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 46.5 points in four of five games this season.

The two teams combine to average 38.9 points per game, 7.6 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 58.1 points per game, 11.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Thursday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Rebels have averaged a total of 57.4 points, 10.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

San Jose State has two wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Spartans have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Spartans put up 15.6 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Rebels allow (35.0).

When San Jose State records more than 35.0 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Spartans rack up 116.8 fewer yards per game (334.7) than the Rebels give up per matchup (451.5).

The Spartans have turned the ball over seven more times (14 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (7) this season.

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rebels are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 5 points or more this season.

UNLV's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Rebels rack up 19.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the Spartans surrender (23.1).

When UNLV records more than 23.1 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Rebels collect 289.7 yards per game, 61.3 fewer yards than the 351.0 the Spartans allow.

The Rebels have turned the ball over nine times this season, five more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (4).

