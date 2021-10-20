Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 21 SMU Mustangs (6-0, 0-0 AAC) host the Tulane Green Wave (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in matchup between AAC opponents at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tulane is a 13.5-point underdog. An over/under of 70.5 is set in the contest.

Odds for SMU vs. Tulane

Favorite Spread Total SMU -13.5 70.5

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have scored at least 70.5 points only twice this season.

Tulane's games have gone over 70.5 points in four of six chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 73.5, is 3.0 points above Thursday's over/under.

The 62.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.1 fewer than the 70.5 over/under in this contest.

Mustangs games have an average total of 66.2 points this season, 4.3 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 70.5 over/under in this game is 6.6 points above the 63.9 average total in Green Wave games this season.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 13.5 points or more (in three chances).

SMU's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Mustangs average 40.7 points per game, comparable to the 40.2 per contest the Green Wave give up.

When SMU puts up more than 40.2 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Mustangs rack up 36.8 more yards per game (511.0) than the Green Wave allow per matchup (474.2).

SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 474.2 yards.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Green Wave's takeaways (7).

Tulane Stats and Trends

So far this year Tulane has two wins against the spread.

The Green Wave have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in two chances).

Tulane's games this year have hit the over on five of six set point totals (83.3%).

The Green Wave put up 10.6 more points per game (32.8) than the Mustangs surrender (22.2).

Tulane is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team notches more than 22.2 points.

The Green Wave average only 8.0 more yards per game (398.7) than the Mustangs give up (390.7).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 390.7 yards.

This year the Green Wave have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Mustangs' takeaways (9).

Season Stats