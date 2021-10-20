The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The South Alabama Jaguars (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) are 13.5-point favorites when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) in a Sun Belt matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The over/under is set at 51 points for the outing.

Odds for South Alabama vs. UL Monroe

Favorite Spread Total South Alabama -13.5 51

Over/Under Insights

South Alabama has combined with its opponents to put up more than 51 points only two times this season.

UL Monroe's games have gone over 51 points in four of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is 4.3 points higher than the combined 46.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is three points lower than the 54 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Jaguars games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.3 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 2.3 points more than this game's over/under.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been favored by 13.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Jaguars score 28.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than the Warhawks surrender per contest (35).

The Jaguars collect 64 fewer yards per game (391.3) than the Warhawks give up per contest (455.3).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over nine times this season, two fewer than the Warhawks have forced (11).

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Warhawks have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 13.5 points or more (in five chances).

UL Monroe's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Warhawks score just 0.8 fewer points per game (18.2) than the Jaguars allow (19).

UL Monroe is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 19 points.

The Warhawks collect 39.7 fewer yards per game (259) than the Jaguars allow per outing (298.7).

When UL Monroe totals over 298.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Warhawks have five giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 12 takeaways .

