South Florida vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest has a 55-point over/under.
Odds for South Florida vs. Temple
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
South Florida
-2.5
55
Over/Under Insights
- South Florida's games this season have gone over 55 points five of six times.
- In 60% of Temple's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is 9.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the 69.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 55.
- The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
South Florida Stats and Trends
- In South Florida's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Bulls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).
- The Bulls score 22.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Owls allow per outing (33.8).
- The Bulls collect 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Owls give up per outing (351.3).
- When South Florida churns out more than 351.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Temple Stats and Trends
- Temple has covered the spread twice this season.
- The Owls have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
- Temple's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).
- The Owls score 12.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bulls give up (35.3).
- Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.3 points.
- The Owls rack up 161.2 fewer yards per game (340.8) than the Bulls give up per contest (502).
- The Owls have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|South Florida
|Stats
|Temple
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
33.8
321.5
Avg. Total Yards
340.8
502
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
351.3
8
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
6