Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; South Florida Bulls quarterback Timmy McClain (9) avoids a tackle by Brigham Young Cougars defensive back Ammon Hannemann (22) in the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Temple Owls (3-3, 0-0 AAC) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup against the South Florida Bulls (1-5, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The contest has a 55-point over/under.

Odds for South Florida vs. Temple

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Florida -2.5 55

Over/Under Insights

South Florida's games this season have gone over 55 points five of six times.

In 60% of Temple's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.5, is 9.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 14.1 points lower than the 69.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Bulls games this season is 57.7, 2.7 points above Saturday's total of 55.

The 54.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

South Florida Stats and Trends

In South Florida's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Bulls have been favored by 2.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

South Florida's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities (four times in six games with a set point total).

The Bulls score 22.2 points per game, 11.6 fewer than the Owls allow per outing (33.8).

The Bulls collect 29.8 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Owls give up per outing (351.3).

When South Florida churns out more than 351.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has covered the spread twice this season.

The Owls have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Temple's games this season have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Owls score 12.0 fewer points per game (23.3) than the Bulls give up (35.3).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 35.3 points.

The Owls rack up 161.2 fewer yards per game (340.8) than the Bulls give up per contest (502).

The Owls have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Bulls have forced a turnover (8) this season.

