Oct 10, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) are 12.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue their three-game winning streak in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-3) on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium. The point total is set at 47.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of six games this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 44.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 51.6, 4.6 points more than Sunday's total of 47.

The 44.6 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Buccaneers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

The Buccaneers put up 32.5 points per game, 11.8 more than the Bears allow per matchup (20.7).

Tampa Bay is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 20.7 points.

The Buccaneers collect 426.0 yards per game, 95.2 more yards than the 330.8 the Bears give up per matchup.

In games that Tampa Bay totals over 330.8 yards, the team is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have six turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (7).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Tampa Bay's matchup with the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

Chicago's games this season have hit the over on one of six set point totals (16.7%).

This year the Bears rack up 7.7 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Buccaneers allow (24.0).

The Bears average 89.5 fewer yards per game (246.2) than the Buccaneers give up (335.7).

This year the Bears have five turnovers, four fewer than the Buccaneers have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Tampa Bay has two wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall.

At home, as 12.5-point favorites or greater, the Buccaneers are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, in three home games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total every time.

The average point total in Buccaneers home games this season is 50.8 points, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Chicago has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, in away games.

This year, in three away games, Chicago has hit the over once.

This season, Bears away games average 45.8 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.