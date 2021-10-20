Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Reggie Grimes (14) blocks a pass by TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked run defense will visit the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Mountaineers are 4.5-point underdogs. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total TCU -4.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in all five games this season.

West Virginia's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 9.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 54.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.0 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

Horned Frogs games this season feature an average total of 60.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.9 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

TCU Stats and Trends

Thus far this season TCU has one win against the spread.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

TCU's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).

The Horned Frogs average 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).

TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Horned Frogs rack up 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.7).

In games that TCU piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for TCU at SISportsbook.

West Virginia Stats and Trends

West Virginia has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Mountaineers rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (28.3) than the Horned Frogs surrender (32.0).

The Mountaineers rack up 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (445.2).

This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats