TCU vs. West Virginia College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-4, 0-0 Big 12) and the 19th-ranked run defense will visit the TCU Horned Frogs (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the 15th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Mountaineers are 4.5-point underdogs. A 56.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for TCU vs. West Virginia
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
TCU
-4.5
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- TCU has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in all five games this season.
- West Virginia's games have gone over 56.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 9.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 54.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.0 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.
- Horned Frogs games this season feature an average total of 60.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.9 PPG average total in Mountaineers games this season is 3.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
TCU Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season TCU has one win against the spread.
- The Horned Frogs have been favored by 4.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- TCU's games this year have hit the over on four of five set point totals (80%).
- The Horned Frogs average 14.7 more points per game (37.2) than the Mountaineers surrender (22.5).
- TCU is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 108.1 more yards per game (458.8) than the Mountaineers give up per matchup (350.7).
- In games that TCU piles up over 350.7 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over three more times (7 total) than the Mountaineers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
West Virginia Stats and Trends
- West Virginia has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- West Virginia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Mountaineers rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (28.3) than the Horned Frogs surrender (32.0).
- The Mountaineers rack up 70.5 fewer yards per game (374.7) than the Horned Frogs allow (445.2).
- This year the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Horned Frogs' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|TCU
|Stats
|West Virginia
37.2
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
32.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.5
458.8
Avg. Total Yards
374.7
445.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
350.7
7
Giveaways
10
8
Takeaways
4