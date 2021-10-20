Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland
There will be player prop bet markets available for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (3-3) square off against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
229.5
-115
1.5
130
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Broncos vs. Browns Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has passed for 1,514 yards while completing 70.2% of his throws (139-of-198), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (252.3 yards per game).
- He has tacked on 66 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
- The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater has attempted 26 of his 198 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Bridgewater threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Browns, 229.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Thursday.
- Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 243.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Bridgewater had 334 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Bridgewater has racked up 687 passing yards (229.0 per game) and has a 64.1% completion percentage this year (66-of-103) while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
53
24.2%
33
471
2
7
24.1%
Tim Patrick
34
15.5%
25
344
3
5
17.2%
Noah Fant
42
19.2%
30
273
3
7
24.1%
