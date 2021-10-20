Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bet markets available for Teddy Bridgewater ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 7 matchup sees Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (3-3) square off against the Cleveland Browns (3-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 229.5 -115 1.5 130

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has passed for 1,514 yards while completing 70.2% of his throws (139-of-198), with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions (252.3 yards per game).

He has tacked on 66 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 58.9% passing plays and 41.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has attempted 26 of his 198 passes in the red zone, accounting for 44.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Bridgewater threw for zero passing yards in one matchup against the Browns, 229.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Thursday.

Bridgewater did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Browns.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 243.7 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Bridgewater had 334 yards while completing 71.4% of his passes, while throwing three touchdowns with three interceptions.

Bridgewater has racked up 687 passing yards (229.0 per game) and has a 64.1% completion percentage this year (66-of-103) while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 53 24.2% 33 471 2 7 24.1% Tim Patrick 34 15.5% 25 344 3 5 17.2% Noah Fant 42 19.2% 30 273 3 7 24.1%

