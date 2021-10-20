Publish date:
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
SEC foes square off when the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is favored by 21 points. The over/under is 45 for this matchup.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-21
45
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of eight games this season.
- South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49.5 points per game average.
- The 38.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.9 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.
- The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- In Texas A&M's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.
- Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Aggies average 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (21.7).
- Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.
- The Aggies rack up 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks allow per contest.
- When Texas A&M picks up over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (16).
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- In South Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Gamecocks rack up 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies allow (16.4).
- South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks average only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies allow (349.9).
- In games that South Carolina amasses over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|South Carolina
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
21.9
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
21.7
384.4
Avg. Total Yards
350.3
349.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
326.7
11
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
16