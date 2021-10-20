October 20, 2021
BETTING
Texas A&M vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) celebrates with wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes square off when the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is favored by 21 points. The over/under is 45 for this matchup.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-21

45

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of eight games this season.
  • South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49.5 points per game average.
  • The 38.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.9 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.
  • The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Texas A&M's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).
  • This year, the Aggies average 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (21.7).
  • Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.
  • The Aggies rack up 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks allow per contest.
  • When Texas A&M picks up over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (16).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.
  • In South Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.
  • South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
  • This year the Gamecocks rack up 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies allow (16.4).
  • South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.4 points.
  • The Gamecocks average only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies allow (349.9).
  • In games that South Carolina amasses over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (8) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsSouth Carolina

27.6

Avg. Points Scored

21.9

16.4

Avg. Points Allowed

21.7

384.4

Avg. Total Yards

350.3

349.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

326.7

11

Giveaways

14

8

Takeaways

16