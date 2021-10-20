Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Devon Achane (6) celebrates with wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) after scoring a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes square off when the No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies (5-2, 0-0 SEC) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-3, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Kyle Field. Texas A&M is favored by 21 points. The over/under is 45 for this matchup.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. South Carolina

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -21 45

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in four of eight games this season.

South Carolina's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 4.5 points lower than the two team's combined 49.5 points per game average.

The 38.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.9 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 6.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Gamecocks have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 5.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

In Texas A&M's seven games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Aggies have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

This year, the Aggies average 5.9 more points per game (27.6) than the Gamecocks surrender (21.7).

Texas A&M is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 21.7 points.

The Aggies rack up 384.4 yards per game, 57.7 more yards than the 326.7 the Gamecocks allow per contest.

When Texas A&M picks up over 326.7 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (16).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas A&M at SISportsbook.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's seven games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.

South Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Gamecocks rack up 5.5 more points per game (21.9) than the Aggies allow (16.4).

South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks average only 0.4 more yards per game (350.3) than the Aggies allow (349.9).

In games that South Carolina amasses over 349.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six more times (14 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats