Big 12 opponents square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas State Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jones AT&T Stadium. Texas Tech is favored by 1 point. The total is 60.5 points for this game.

Odds for Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -1 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 60.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Kansas State has combined with its opponents to score more than 60.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.5 points lower than the two team's combined 63 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 4.4 points more than the 56.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Red Raiders and their opponents score an average of 59.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.5 total in this game is 8.7 points above the 51.8 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

So far this season, the Red Raiders have been installed as favorites by a 1-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Texas Tech's games this year have hit the over three times in seven opportunities (42.9%).

The Red Raiders score 35.7 points per game, 11.0 more than the Wildcats allow per contest (24.7).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Red Raiders rack up 455.0 yards per game, 99.8 more yards than the 355.2 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up over 355.2 yards.

This year, the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 12 times, five more than the Wildcats' takeaways (7).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 1 point or more (in four chances).

Kansas State has hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average 27.3 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the Red Raiders allow (31.4).

The Wildcats average 29.3 fewer yards per game (357.3) than the Red Raiders allow (386.6).

When Kansas State amasses more than 386.6 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (9 total) than the Red Raiders have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Season Stats