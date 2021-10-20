Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Tim Patrick ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) square off in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 46.5 -114

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has racked up 344 receiving yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 25 balls on 34 targets.

So far this season, 15.5% of the 219 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.

Patrick (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Patrick had 65 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (46.5).

Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.

The Browns have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 243.7 yards per game through the air.

The Browns' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Patrick was targeted six times, totaling 42 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Patrick has 170 receiving yards on 13 catches (21 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 34 15.5% 25 344 3 5 17.2% Courtland Sutton 53 24.2% 33 471 2 7 24.1% Noah Fant 42 19.2% 30 273 3 7 24.1% Melvin Gordon III 16 7.3% 13 119 0 1 3.4%

