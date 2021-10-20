October 20, 2021
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland

Author:
Oct 17, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Tim Patrick ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) square off in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

46.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Browns Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has racked up 344 receiving yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 25 balls on 34 targets.
  • So far this season, 15.5% of the 219 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
  • Patrick (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Patrick had 65 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (46.5).
  • Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.
  • The Browns have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 243.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Browns' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Patrick was targeted six times, totaling 42 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Patrick has 170 receiving yards on 13 catches (21 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 56.7 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

34

15.5%

25

344

3

5

17.2%

Courtland Sutton

53

24.2%

33

471

2

7

24.1%

Noah Fant

42

19.2%

30

273

3

7

24.1%

Melvin Gordon III

16

7.3%

13

119

0

1

3.4%

