Publish date:
Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 7 - Denver vs. Cleveland
There will be player props available for Tim Patrick ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 8:20 PM ET live on FOX. Patrick's Denver Broncos (3-3) and the Cleveland Browns (3-3) square off in Week 7 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
46.5
-114
Broncos vs. Browns Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has racked up 344 receiving yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 25 balls on 34 targets.
- So far this season, 15.5% of the 219 passes thrown by his team have gone Patrick's way.
- Patrick (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.9% of the time while running the football 41.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Patrick had 65 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 18.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (46.5).
- Patrick did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Browns.
- The Browns have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 243.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Browns' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Patrick was targeted six times, totaling 42 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Patrick has 170 receiving yards on 13 catches (21 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 56.7 yards per game.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
34
15.5%
25
344
3
5
17.2%
Courtland Sutton
53
24.2%
33
471
2
7
24.1%
Noah Fant
42
19.2%
30
273
3
7
24.1%
Melvin Gordon III
16
7.3%
13
119
0
1
3.4%
