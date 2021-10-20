UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) falls back during the third quarter of a football game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Uab At Southern Miss

The UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Protective Stadium. Rice is a 23-point underdog. A 45-point over/under is set for the contest.

Odds for UAB vs. Rice

Favorite Spread Total UAB -23 45

Over/Under Insights

UAB's games this season have gone over 45 points five of six times.

Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in five of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 13.7 points fewer than the 58.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Blazers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

In UAB's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Blazers score 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls surrender (39.7).

The Blazers collect 364.3 yards per game, 73.7 fewer yards than the 438 the Owls allow per contest.

This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice has one win against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 23 points or more.

Rice has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).

The Owls rack up three fewer points per game (16) than the Blazers surrender (19).

When Rice puts up more than 19 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Owls collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers give up per matchup (321.7).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 321.7 yards.

The Owls have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Blazers.

Season Stats