UAB vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UAB Blazers (5-2, 0-0 C-USA) host the Rice Owls (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between C-USA rivals at Protective Stadium. Rice is a 23-point underdog. A 45-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for UAB vs. Rice
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UAB
-23
45
Over/Under Insights
- UAB's games this season have gone over 45 points five of six times.
- Rice has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in five of six games this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.9 points higher than the combined 42.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 13.7 points fewer than the 58.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Blazers games this season feature an average total of 49.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 45-point over/under for this game is 5.8 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Owls games this season.
UAB Stats and Trends
- In UAB's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Blazers score 13.6 fewer points per game (26.1) than the Owls surrender (39.7).
- The Blazers collect 364.3 yards per game, 73.7 fewer yards than the 438 the Owls allow per contest.
- This year, the Blazers have turned the ball over 10 times, three more than the Owls' takeaways (7).
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice has one win against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 23 points or more.
- Rice has eclipsed the over/under in 66.7% of its opportunities this year (four times over six games with a set point total).
- The Owls rack up three fewer points per game (16) than the Blazers surrender (19).
- When Rice puts up more than 19 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Owls collect just 13.2 fewer yards per game (308.5) than the Blazers give up per matchup (321.7).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out over 321.7 yards.
- The Owls have 12 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Blazers.
Season Stats
|UAB
|Stats
|Rice
26.1
Avg. Points Scored
16
19
Avg. Points Allowed
39.7
364.3
Avg. Total Yards
308.5
321.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
438
10
Giveaways
12
12
Takeaways
7