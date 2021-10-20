Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect a tight game between AAC rivals when the UCF Knights (3-3, 0-0 AAC) host the Memphis Tigers (4-3, 0-0 AAC) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Bounce House. Memphis is a 1.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 63 is set for the game.

Odds for UCF vs. Memphis

Favorite Spread Total UCF -1.5 63

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to score more than 63 points in five of six games this season.

Memphis' games have gone over 63 points in three of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 70.1 points per game, 7.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 62.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.4 fewer than the 63 over/under in this contest.

Knights games this season feature an average total of 63.1 points, a number 0.1 points higher than Friday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.6 points, 1.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread one time this year.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1.5 points or more (in five chances).

UCF's games this year have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Knights put up 34.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the Tigers give up per outing (30.4).

When UCF records more than 30.4 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights average only 14.1 more yards per game (440.2) than the Tigers allow per matchup (426.1).

UCF is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up over 426.1 yards.

The Knights have turned the ball over six more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Memphis has two wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 1.5 points or more (in two chances).

Memphis' games this year have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Tigers rack up 3.7 more points per game (35.9) than the Knights surrender (32.2).

When Memphis records more than 32.2 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Tigers rack up 485.7 yards per game, 101.5 more yards than the 384.2 the Knights give up.

Memphis is 1-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team amasses over 384.2 yards.

This season the Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, two more than the Knights' takeaways (9).

Season Stats