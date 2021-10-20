Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) celebrates following a 24-17 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are only 2-point favorites at home at the Rose Bowl against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams feature high-powered running games, with the Bruins 17th in rushing yards per game, and the Ducks 24th. The over/under is 59.5 in this matchup.

Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -2 59.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.

Oregon's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 67.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 13.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).

The Bruins put up 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks give up (21).

UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21 points.

The Bruins average only 17.6 more yards per game (425.4), than the Ducks give up per matchup (407.8).

UCLA is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 407.8 yards.

The Bruins have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Ducks have forced (13).

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in six games this year.

This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Ducks rack up 8.7 more points per game (33.8) than the Bruins give up (25.1).

When Oregon records more than 25.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Ducks average 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins give up (381.3).

Oregon is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 381.3 yards.

This year the Ducks have four turnovers, seven fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (11).

Season Stats