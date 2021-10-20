Publish date:
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The UCLA Bruins (5-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are only 2-point favorites at home at the Rose Bowl against the No. 10 Oregon Ducks (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams feature high-powered running games, with the Bruins 17th in rushing yards per game, and the Ducks 24th. The over/under is 59.5 in this matchup.
Odds for UCLA vs. Oregon
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UCLA
-2
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have gone over the current 59.5-point total in three of seven games (42.9%) this season.
- Oregon's games have gone over 59.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 67.4 points per game, 7.9 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 46.1 points per game, 13.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.9 points, a number 2.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ducks have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA is 5-2-0 against the spread this year.
- So far this season, the Bruins have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- UCLA's games this year have gone over the total in two out of seven opportunities (28.6%).
- The Bruins put up 12.6 more points per game (33.6) than the Ducks give up (21).
- UCLA is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 21 points.
- The Bruins average only 17.6 more yards per game (425.4), than the Ducks give up per matchup (407.8).
- UCLA is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team picks up over 407.8 yards.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over five times this season, eight fewer than the Ducks have forced (13).
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- This year, the Ducks won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Ducks rack up 8.7 more points per game (33.8) than the Bruins give up (25.1).
- When Oregon records more than 25.1 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Ducks average 45.4 more yards per game (426.7) than the Bruins give up (381.3).
- Oregon is 1-4 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out more than 381.3 yards.
- This year the Ducks have four turnovers, seven fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Oregon
33.6
Avg. Points Scored
33.8
25.1
Avg. Points Allowed
21
425.4
Avg. Total Yards
426.7
381.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
407.8
5
Giveaways
4
11
Takeaways
13