Oct 16, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) dives for a fourth quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Reser Stadium. The game has a point total set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Utah -3 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points just two times this year.

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 65.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 10.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Utes games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 62.2 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has two wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).

Utah's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Utes rack up 8.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Beavers surrender (23.2).

Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.2 points.

The Utes average 20.0 more yards per game (401.2) than the Beavers give up per outing (381.2).

In games that Utah piles up more than 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Utah at SISportsbook.

Oregon State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oregon State is 4-2-0 this year.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Oregon State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Beavers put up 11.3 more points per game (34.0) than the Utes allow (22.7).

Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.

The Beavers collect 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes give up (347.0).

Oregon State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 347.0 yards.

This season the Beavers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Utes' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats