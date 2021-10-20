Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Oregon State Beavers (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) are 3-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Utah Utes (4-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Reser Stadium. The game has a point total set at 56.5.
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah
-3
56.5
Over/Under Insights
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points just two times this year.
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in two games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 65.5 points per game, 9.0 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 10.6 points greater than the 45.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Utes games have an average total of 50.1 points this season, 6.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Beavers have averaged a total of 62.2 points, 5.7 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has two wins against the spread in six games this season.
- This season, the Utes are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Utah's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Utes rack up 8.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Beavers surrender (23.2).
- Utah is 2-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.2 points.
- The Utes average 20.0 more yards per game (401.2) than the Beavers give up per outing (381.2).
- In games that Utah piles up more than 381.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Utes have 10 turnovers, two fewer than the Beavers have takeaways (12).
Oregon State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oregon State is 4-2-0 this year.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Oregon State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Beavers put up 11.3 more points per game (34.0) than the Utes allow (22.7).
- Oregon State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.
- The Beavers collect 94.8 more yards per game (441.8) than the Utes give up (347.0).
- Oregon State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up more than 347.0 yards.
- This season the Beavers have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Utes' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
34.0
22.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.2
401.2
Avg. Total Yards
441.8
347.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
381.2
10
Giveaways
9
8
Takeaways
12