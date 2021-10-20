Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) is tackled by Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) and teammates during Saturday s game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Joe Aillet Stadium. UTSA is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is 60 for the outing.

Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech

Favorite Spread Total UTSA -7 60

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have combined for 60 points only twice this season.

So far this season, 66.7% of Louisiana Tech's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.

Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.

The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.9 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.

The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.6 points per game in 2021, 0.6 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.

UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Roadrunners average 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs allow (31).

UTSA is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31 points.

The Roadrunners rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (446.3), than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (457.2).

In games that UTSA totals over 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this year.

The Bulldogs are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 7 points or more this season.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).

The Bulldogs score 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners give up (19.1).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 19.1 points.

The Bulldogs rack up 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners allow (322.6).

When Louisiana Tech picks up over 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (14).

Season Stats