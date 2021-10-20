Publish date:
UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the No. 24 UTSA Roadrunners (7-0, 0-0 C-USA) the edge when they visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA foes at Joe Aillet Stadium. UTSA is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is 60 for the outing.
Odds for UTSA vs. Louisiana Tech
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UTSA
-7
60
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have combined for 60 points only twice this season.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Louisiana Tech's games (4/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 60.
- Saturday's total is 6.9 points lower than the two team's combined 66.9 points per game average.
- The 50.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 9.9 fewer than the 60 total in this contest.
- The Roadrunners and their opponents have scored an average of 60.6 points per game in 2021, 0.6 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 0.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played seven games, with six wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners are 3-1 ATS when favored by 7 points or more this season.
- UTSA's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).
- The Roadrunners average 7.6 more points per game (38.6) than the Bulldogs allow (31).
- UTSA is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31 points.
- The Roadrunners rack up just 10.9 fewer yards per game (446.3), than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (457.2).
- In games that UTSA totals over 457.2 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (12).
Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Louisiana Tech is 3-3-0 this year.
- The Bulldogs are 3-0 ATS when underdogs by 7 points or more this season.
- Louisiana Tech's games this season have gone over the point total four times in six opportunities (66.7%).
- The Bulldogs score 9.2 more points per game (28.3) than the Roadrunners give up (19.1).
- Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 19.1 points.
- The Bulldogs rack up 68.1 more yards per game (390.7) than the Roadrunners allow (322.6).
- When Louisiana Tech picks up over 322.6 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.
- This year the Bulldogs have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Louisiana Tech
38.6
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
19.1
Avg. Points Allowed
31
446.3
Avg. Total Yards
390.7
322.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
457.2
7
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
12