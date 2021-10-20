Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall looks on from the bench against the Duke Blue Devils during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) the edge when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Scott Stadium. Virginia is favored by a touchdown. The over/under is set at 62 for the outing.

Odds for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -7 62

Over/Under Insights

Virginia and its opponents have scored at least 62 points just two times this year.

So far this season, 50% of Georgia Tech's games (3/6) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 62.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.6, is 2.6 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 50.1 points per game, 11.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cavaliers games this season is 65.8, 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 62.

The 62 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 57.6 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Virginia has four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

The Cavaliers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

Virginia's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Cavaliers average 10.4 more points per game (36.1) than the Yellow Jackets allow (25.7).

When Virginia records more than 25.7 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cavaliers average 525.7 yards per game, 143.2 more yards than the 382.5 the Yellow Jackets allow per contest.

In games that Virginia picks up more than 382.5 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (10 total) than the Yellow Jackets have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 7 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Georgia Tech has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (three times in six games with a set point total).

This year the Yellow Jackets put up 4.1 more points per game (28.5) than the Cavaliers surrender (24.4).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.4 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 402.7 yards per game, only 10.4 fewer than the 413.1 the Cavaliers allow.

In games that Georgia Tech totals over 413.1 yards, the team is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over six times, two fewer times than the Cavaliers have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats