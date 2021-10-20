Oct 16, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (11) runs past Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Marquis Williams (14) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Syracuse Orange (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lane Stadium. The over/under is 46 for the contest.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse

Favorite Spread Total Virginia Tech -3.5 46

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of six games this season.

Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of seven games this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.8 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.

The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

The Hokies score just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Orange allow (23.0).

Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Hokies average only 2.8 more yards per game (311.8) than the Orange give up per contest (309.0).

When Virginia Tech amasses over 309.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Syracuse Stats and Trends

In Syracuse's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Orange have an against-the-spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).

This season the Orange average 8.8 more points per game (29.0) than the Hokies give up (20.2).

When Syracuse scores more than 20.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Orange rack up 50.5 more yards per game (404.0) than the Hokies give up per matchup (353.5).

Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals more than 353.5 yards.

This season the Orange have turned the ball over eight times, while the Hokies have forced 8 turnovers.

Season Stats