Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Syracuse Orange (3-4, 0-0 ACC) are 3.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Lane Stadium. The over/under is 46 for the contest.
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia Tech
-3.5
46
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in three of six games this season.
- Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of seven games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 43.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 53.8 points per game in 2021, 7.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Orange games this season is 4.8 points more than this game's over/under.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Virginia Tech has two wins against the spread.
- The Hokies have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over one time in six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Hokies score just 1.3 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Orange allow (23.0).
- Virginia Tech is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
- The Hokies average only 2.8 more yards per game (311.8) than the Orange give up per contest (309.0).
- When Virginia Tech amasses over 309.0 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Hokies have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Orange have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Syracuse Stats and Trends
- In Syracuse's seven games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Orange have an against-the-spread record of 4-0 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Syracuse's games this year have gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities (three times in seven games with a set point total).
- This season the Orange average 8.8 more points per game (29.0) than the Hokies give up (20.2).
- When Syracuse scores more than 20.2 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Orange rack up 50.5 more yards per game (404.0) than the Hokies give up per matchup (353.5).
- Syracuse is 5-0 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team totals more than 353.5 yards.
- This season the Orange have turned the ball over eight times, while the Hokies have forced 8 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Syracuse
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
29.0
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
23.0
311.8
Avg. Total Yards
404.0
353.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
309.0
7
Giveaways
8
8
Takeaways
6