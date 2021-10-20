Oct 9, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Christian Beal-Smith (1) celebrates his teams overtime victory with fans following the game against the Syracuse Orange at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0) are 3-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the Army Black Knights (4-2). A total of 52.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army

Favorite Spread Total Wake Forest -3 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of six games this season.

Army's games have gone over 52.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Saturday's total is 17.2 points lower than the two team's combined 69.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.5 points more than the 42 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63.0 points per game in 2021, 10.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is 5.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Demon Deacons have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

The Demon Deacons score 18.0 more points per game (38.7) than the Black Knights surrender (20.7).

Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.7 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 159.8 more yards per game (441.5) than the Black Knights allow per contest (281.7).

In games that Wake Forest piles up over 281.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Demon Deacons have six giveaways this season, while the Black Knights have six takeaways .

Army Stats and Trends

Army is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This season the Black Knights score 9.7 more points per game (31.0) than the Demon Deacons give up (21.3).

When Army records more than 21.3 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Black Knights rack up 43.7 fewer yards per game (367.5) than the Demon Deacons give up (411.2).

Army is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 411.2 yards.

The Black Knights have turned the ball over four times, 10 fewer times than the Demon Deacons have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats