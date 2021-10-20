Publish date:
Washington vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Washington Huskies (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12), who have college football's fourth-ranked pass defense, take on the Arizona Wildcats (0-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Huskies are massive, 18-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Washington vs. Arizona
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Washington
-18
45.5
Over/Under Insights
- Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of six chances this season.
- Friday's total is 8.0 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 52.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.8 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Huskies games this season is 53.3, 7.8 points more than Friday's over/under of 45.5.
- The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 7.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread once this year.
- Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).
- The Huskies put up 23.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per outing (32.0).
- The Huskies collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (357.2) than the Wildcats give up per contest (371.8).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has two wins against the spread in six games this year.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 18 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Wildcats score 14.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Huskies surrender (20.3).
- The Wildcats average only 6.7 more yards per game (349.0) than the Huskies allow (342.3).
- In games that Arizona amasses over 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (8).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Washington
|Stats
|Arizona
23.5
Avg. Points Scored
14.0
20.3
Avg. Points Allowed
32.0
357.2
Avg. Total Yards
349.0
342.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.8
12
Giveaways
14
8
Takeaways
5