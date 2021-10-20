Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath (15) sacks Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Huskies (2-4, 0-0 Pac-12), who have college football's fourth-ranked pass defense, take on the Arizona Wildcats (0-6, 0-0 Pac-12) and their 10th-ranked passing defense on Friday, October 22, 2021. The Huskies are massive, 18-point favorites. The over/under is set at 45.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Washington -18 45.5

Over/Under Insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in three of five games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 45.5 points in three of six chances this season.

Friday's total is 8.0 points higher than the combined 37.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 52.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.8 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Huskies games this season is 53.3, 7.8 points more than Friday's over/under of 45.5.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 7.8 points below the 53.3 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread once this year.

Washington's games this year have gone over the total in one out of five opportunities (20%).

The Huskies put up 23.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Wildcats surrender per outing (32.0).

The Huskies collect just 14.6 fewer yards per game (357.2) than the Wildcats give up per contest (371.8).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 12 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Washington at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 18 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

The Wildcats score 14.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer than the Huskies surrender (20.3).

The Wildcats average only 6.7 more yards per game (349.0) than the Huskies allow (342.3).

In games that Arizona amasses over 342.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 14 times this season, six more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats