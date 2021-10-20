Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers running back Adam Cofield (7) gets tackled by Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) and defensive tackle Jacob Slade (64) during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-4, 0-0 C-USA) are double-digit, 15-point favorites on the road at Riccardo Silva Stadium against the Florida International Panthers (1-5, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Both teams feature productive passing games, with the Hilltoppers first in passing yards per game, and the Panthers 12th. The total is 76.5 points for this game.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Florida International

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Western Kentucky -15 76.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined for 76.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Florida International has combined with its opponents to score more than 76.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.6, is 7.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 72.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.4 fewer than the 76.5 over/under in this contest.

The Hilltoppers and their opponents score an average of 63.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 21 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in four out of five opportunities (80%).

The Hilltoppers rack up four more points per game (40.8) than the Panthers surrender (36.8).

When Western Kentucky puts up more than 36.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 63 more yards per game (545) than the Panthers allow per contest (482).

Western Kentucky is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team piles up over 482 yards.

This year, the Hilltoppers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Panthers' takeaways (3).

Florida International Stats and Trends

Florida International has one win against the spread in six games this season.

This year, the Panthers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

Florida International's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 80% of its opportunities (four times in five games with a set point total).

The Panthers score 27.8 points per game, 7.5 fewer than the Hilltoppers surrender (35.3).

The Panthers rack up 40.9 fewer yards per game (433.8) than the Hilltoppers allow (474.7).

In games that Florida International totals over 474.7 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over nine times this season, one more turnover than the Hilltoppers have forced (8).

Season Stats