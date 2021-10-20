Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Toledo College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Toledo is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Western Michigan
-2.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to score 58.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 45 points per game, 9.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.4, 6.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.
- The 54.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Rockets games this season.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.
- Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).
- The Broncos score 12.3 more points per game (31) than the Rockets surrender (18.7).
- Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.
- The Broncos collect 438.4 yards per game, 122.1 more yards than the 316.3 the Rockets give up per matchup.
- When Western Michigan totals over 316.3 yards, the team is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Broncos have six giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 12 takeaways .
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Toledo is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Rockets covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.
- Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Rockets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos allow (26.3).
- Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.
- The Rockets average 67 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos give up per outing (319.4).
- When Toledo piles up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Rockets have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Toledo
31
Avg. Points Scored
27.7
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
438.4
Avg. Total Yards
386.4
319.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.3
6
Giveaways
2
9
Takeaways
12