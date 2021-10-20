Sep 18, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Western Michigan Broncos quarterback Kaleb Eleby (5) and offensive lineman Mark Brooks (60) react leaving the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. The Broncos won 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Western Michigan Broncos (5-2, 0-0 MAC) visit the Toledo Rockets (3-4, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 in matchup between MAC opponents at the The Glass Bowl. Toledo is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 54.5.

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Toledo

Favorite Spread Total Western Michigan -2.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Toledo's games have gone over 54.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 58.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 45 points per game, 9.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.4, 6.9 points above Saturday's total of 54.5.

The 54.5-point total for this game is 0.8 points below the 55.3 points per game average total in Rockets games this season.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan is 4-2-1 against the spread this season.

The Broncos are 3-1-1 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Western Michigan has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this year (three times over seven games with a set point total).

The Broncos score 12.3 more points per game (31) than the Rockets surrender (18.7).

Western Michigan is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 18.7 points.

The Broncos collect 438.4 yards per game, 122.1 more yards than the 316.3 the Rockets give up per matchup.

When Western Michigan totals over 316.3 yards, the team is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Broncos have six giveaways this season, while the Rockets have 12 takeaways .

Toledo Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Toledo is 3-3-0 this season.

The Rockets covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Toledo's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Rockets rack up just 1.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos allow (26.3).

Toledo is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Rockets average 67 more yards per game (386.4) than the Broncos give up per outing (319.4).

When Toledo piles up more than 319.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Rockets have two turnovers, seven fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (9).

Season Stats