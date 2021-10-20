Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Purdue College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Two of the nation's stingiest passing defenses meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) bring college football's ninth-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 19 passing defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Badgers are 3-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 40 points.
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Wisconsin
-3
40
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in three of six games this season.
- Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in three of six games this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.
- The 33.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 40 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 45, five points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.
- The 40-point over/under for this game is 13.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has covered the spread two times this season.
- This season, the Badgers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Badgers average 5.7 more points per game (19.7) than the Boilermakers surrender (14).
- Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 14 points.
- The Badgers rack up 368 yards per game, 73.2 more yards than the 294.8 the Boilermakers allow per contest.
- When Wisconsin churns out over 294.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 15 times, nine more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (6).
Purdue Stats and Trends
- Purdue has three wins against the spread in six games this season.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
- Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in six opportunities.
- The Boilermakers average 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers surrender (19.3).
- Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.
- The Boilermakers average 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers give up (225.8).
- In games that Purdue picks up more than 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Purdue
19.7
Avg. Points Scored
23.7
19.3
Avg. Points Allowed
14
368
Avg. Total Yards
423
225.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
294.8
15
Giveaways
8
4
Takeaways
6