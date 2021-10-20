Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Paul Chryst looks to the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Army Black Knights at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's stingiest passing defenses meet when the Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 0-0 Big Ten) bring college football's ninth-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the No. 25 Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 19 passing defense, on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The Badgers are 3-point favorites. The contest has an over/under of 40 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Purdue

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Wisconsin -3 40

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have gone over the current 40-point total in three of six games this season.

Purdue and its opponents have combined to score more than 40 points in three of six games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 43.4 points per game average.

The 33.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 40 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 45, five points more than Saturday's over/under of 40.

The 40-point over/under for this game is 13.8 points below the 53.8 points per game average total in Boilermakers games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered the spread two times this season.

This season, the Badgers have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Badgers average 5.7 more points per game (19.7) than the Boilermakers surrender (14).

Wisconsin is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 14 points.

The Badgers rack up 368 yards per game, 73.2 more yards than the 294.8 the Boilermakers allow per contest.

When Wisconsin churns out over 294.8 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 15 times, nine more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wisconsin at SISportsbook.

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has three wins against the spread in six games this season.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).

Purdue's games this year have not gone over the total in six opportunities.

The Boilermakers average 4.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Badgers surrender (19.3).

Purdue is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.3 points.

The Boilermakers average 197.2 more yards per game (423) than the Badgers give up (225.8).

In games that Purdue picks up more than 225.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Badgers have forced (4).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats