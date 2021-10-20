Oct 16, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers (2) drops back to pass against the Fresno State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

MWC foes square off when the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2, 0-0 MWC) host the New Mexico Lobos (2-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming is favored by 20 points. The total is 40.5 points for this game.

Odds for Wyoming vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Wyoming -20 40.5

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming's games this season have gone over 40.5 points three of five times.

New Mexico and its opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in three of six games this season.

The two teams combine to average 39.3 points per game, 1.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.5 more than the 40.5 total in this contest.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 50.2 points per game in 2021, 9.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 48.7 points, 8.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 20 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Cowboys put up 3.4 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Lobos give up (28.7).

Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 28.7 points.

The Cowboys rack up 28.7 fewer yards per game (333.3) than the Lobos allow per outing (362).

Wyoming is 1-0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team churns out more than 362 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (11 total) than the Lobos have forced a turnover (8) this season.

New Mexico Stats and Trends

New Mexico has not covered the spread yet this season.

The Lobos have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 20 points or more.

New Mexico's games this season have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Lobos score 8.3 fewer points per game (14) than the Cowboys allow (22.3).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.3 points.

The Lobos collect 253.6 yards per game, 66.2 fewer yards than the 319.8 the Cowboys give up.

The Lobos have turned the ball over three more times (12 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats